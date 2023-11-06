Nintendo Unveils Exciting Black Friday Bundles and Game Discounts

Nintendo enthusiasts, get ready for an exciting Black Friday season! This year, Nintendo has even more in store for its fans with a new lineup of bundles and game discounts. The highlight of the announcements is the highly anticipated new Nintendo Switch OLED and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle.

The new bundle includes the sleek Switch OLED model, a digital download of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. Priced at $349.99 MSRP, this offer provides a savings of approximately $67.98. Available at select retailers and the My Nintendo Store starting November 19, this bundle is expected to fly off the shelves.

In addition to the OLED and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle, Nintendo has revealed the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle. Launching on November 10, this bundle features a full game download of Super Mario Party and two Joy-Con controllers in vibrant red and blue. Priced at $99.99, it offers an exciting multiplayer experience for fans of the party game genre.

For bargain hunters, Nintendo has also announced that select Switch games will be discounted $20 or more. Popular titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Super Mario Odyssey will be among the discounted games. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition, and Everybody 1-2-Switch! will also be available at discounted prices.

With the Black Friday sales officially running from November 17-24, Nintendo fans have plenty of time to grab these exciting deals. Keep an eye out for surprise deals during Black Friday week (November 20-24) as well.

Excited to start your Nintendo shopping spree? Don’t forget to check out our comprehensive Switch Holiday Gift Guide to find the ideal gifts for your loved ones. Get ready for an amazing holiday season filled with joy, adventure, and unforgettable gaming experiences!

FAQ:

Q: What is included in the new Nintendo Switch OLED and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle?

A: The bundle includes a Switch OLED model, a digital download of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Q: When will the bundle be available?

A: The bundle will be available at select retailers and the My Nintendo Store starting November 19.

Q: Are there any other discounts available for Nintendo Switch games?

A: Yes, select Switch games will be discounted $20 or more during the Black Friday sales period.