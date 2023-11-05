Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 6 Takes Players on a Thrilling Race Through Nostalgia

After months of anticipation, the sixth and final wave of the “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass” is finally here. With its release on November 9th, players can now embark on a nostalgic journey through eight remastered courses from previous Mario Kart games. Spanning titles such as “Super Mario Kart,” “Mario Kart Wii,” and “Mario Kart Tour,” these courses offer a delightful mix of familiarity and exciting new challenges.

To enjoy the Booster Pass, players must already own “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” for the Nintendo Switch console. If you don’t have a copy yet, you’re in luck. Walmart and Target currently offer a physical version of the game on sale for $44, down from its original price of $60. Once you have the game, simply download the Booster Course Pass and get ready for exhilarating races.

For those looking for a comprehensive Mario Kart experience, digital bundles are available at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. These bundles include both “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and the Booster Course Pass, providing hours of timeless entertainment.

Wave 6 introduces eight new courses, joining the 40 courses from previous waves. This brings the total number of playable courses in “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” with the Booster Course Pass to an impressive 96. Players can race across 24 cups in various speeds, including 50cc, 100cc, 150cc, and 200cc, ensuring a challenge suitable for every skill level.

Additionally, Wave 6 introduces four new playable characters to the already diverse roster. Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Peachette, and Pauline make their appearance, joining the likes of Birdo, Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek from previous waves. In total, there are now 50 beloved Nintendo characters to choose from when racing in “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

Excitement for Wave 6 is at an all-time high, and players can’t wait to dive into the action. If you’re eager to join the race, the DLC, including all five previous waves, is available for a reasonable $25. Upon release, Wave 6 will be automatically downloaded to your Nintendo Switch console, allowing you to hit the tracks without delay. Get ready to feel the rush of nostalgia and the thrill of victory in the world of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass”?

The “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass” is downloadable content for the popular Nintendo Switch game “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” It offers players additional courses and characters from previous Mario Kart games.

2. How many new courses are included in Wave 6?

Wave 6 introduces eight new courses, bringing the total number of playable courses to 96.

3. Which characters are added in Wave 6?

The four new playable characters in Wave 6 are Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Peachette, and Pauline.

4. Can I purchase the DLC and previous waves together?

Yes, the DLC, including all previous waves, is available for $25.

5. How can I access Wave 6 in “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”?

Once Wave 6 is released, it will be automatically downloaded to your Nintendo Switch console if you have the Booster Course Pass installed.