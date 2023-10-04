Social Media Coordinator: Elevating Artists’ Visibility and Success

We are actively looking for a dynamic and motivated Social Media Coordinator with expertise in the music industry. As a Social Media Coordinator, you will play an essential role in boosting the visibility and success of our artists and their tracks across various social media platforms. If you are passionate about music and have a proven track record in creating and executing innovative social media strategies, we want you to join our team!

In this role, you will be responsible for designing groundbreaking social media strategies tailored to each artist and track. You will collaborate closely with artists and marketing managers to align social media campaigns with their creative vision and goals. Utilizing data-driven insights, you will refine and optimize social media campaigns for maximum impact.

As a Social Media Coordinator, it is crucial to stay updated on the latest social media trends. You will identify trends on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels as they emerge and apply them to label social accounts. Additionally, you will work with creator marketing agencies to execute campaigns and ensure they align with the artist’s brand messaging.

Monitoring industry trends and competition will also be part of your responsibilities. You will research viral content and innovative social media ideas, helping to identify opportunities for track promotion and staying ahead of the curve.

Understanding social media analytics is key in this role. You will collect data and measure the performance of social posts, track the production and consumption metrics of specific tracks, and monitor artists’ following on social media. This data will inform your strategies and help optimize future campaigns.

As a Social Media Coordinator, you will maintain day-to-day label social media channels and calendars. You will write engaging and creative posts for our label channels and provide guidance and advice to artists on their posting strategies. You will also create email marketing campaigns and develop social media audits for artists when requested.

In addition, you will source and capture content for our artists and label channels. This may involve compiling and briefing content ideas, capturing and editing video content, and occasionally attending live events to document our artists’ performances.

Applicants should have demonstrable working experience in a similar role and be familiar with various social media platforms, online community platforms, and social media management tools. Proficiency with social media analytics platforms and content creation tools is also desired. A passion for the music industry, especially in the electronic music genre, is important, as well as knowledge of the Ninja Tune roster.

If you thrive on the cutting edge of the music industry, are comfortable with the core social media platforms, and have a keen eye for trends and fresh ideas, this position is perfect for you. We are looking for a proactive, organized, and self-motivated individual with excellent communication skills.

To apply, please provide concrete evidence of past successes in driving track engagement and include case studies with specific metrics and tactics employed. Additionally, discuss your experience in leveraging various social media channels to achieve track breakthroughs. Send your up-to-date CV and cover letter to [email protected] with “Social Media Coordinator + your name” as the subject line of your email.

Sources:

Ninja Tune: www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/ninja-tune/

Instagram: www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/facebook/instagram/

YouTube: www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/youtube/

Facebook: www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/facebook/