Social Media Coordinator: Elevating the Visibility and Success of Music Artists

Summary: Ninja Tune, a renowned music label, is seeking a dynamic and highly motivated Social Media Coordinator to join their team. The role involves creating and executing innovative social media strategies to enhance the visibility and success of their artists and their tracks across various platforms. The ideal candidate should have a strong passion for music, a proven track record in social media management, and a deep understanding of social media analytics and trends.

The responsibilities of the Social Media Coordinator include designing tailored social media strategies for each artist and track, collaborating with artists and marketing managers to align campaigns with their vision and goals, leveraging data-driven insights to optimize campaign impact, and staying abreast of social media trends, particularly on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Additionally, the coordinator will be responsible for compiling and interpreting social media data, coordinating campaigns, maintaining label social media channels, copywriting posts, advising artists on posting strategies, and creating email marketing campaigns. They will also source and capture content for artists and label channels, including capturing live content at artist events.

The ideal candidate will have a substantial working experience in a similar role, expertise in social media platforms and analytics tools, proficiency in content creation for various social media platforms, and a genuine passion for the music industry and social media communities. Knowledge of video editing tools and strong organizational and communication skills are also desirable.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please provide concrete evidence of past successes, including case studies and examples, in your cover letter. Demonstrate your ability to drive track engagement, discuss your experience in leveraging different social media channels, and include your up-to-date CV.

