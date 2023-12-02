Famous Nigerian Celebrities Who Support Manchester United

English football holds a significant presence in Nigeria, with a vast viewership and strong fan bases for teams like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal. It’s no surprise that Nigerian celebrities also passionately support these football clubs, and some have even traveled to the United Kingdom to watch their favorite team play. Here are nine notable Nigerian celebrities who proudly back Manchester United:

1. Don Jazzy: The influential boss of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, displays his fervent support for Manchester United on his social media platforms. While celebrating their victories or lamenting their losses, he serves as a popular hype man for the club.

2. Cuppy: The famed disc jockey surprisingly switched her allegiance from being an Arsenal fan to becoming a devoted Manchester United supporter. In 2020, Cuppy even secured an endorsement deal with the club and played a significant role in promoting their third kit for the 2020/2021 season.

3. Reminisce: As an indigenous rapper, Reminisce makes no secret of his love for Manchester United. Displaying the team’s jersey on his Instagram page has become a regular occurrence for him.

4. Mayorkun: Formerly associated with the DMW music label, Mayorkun is undeniably one of the most well-known Manchester United fans in Nigeria. In a video shared on November 24, 2019, he documented his visit to Old Trafford following his favorite team’s defeat.

5. Adekunle Gold: The Afro-soul singer expresses his heartfelt support for Manchester United across various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram. In fact, he even signed a deal with the club to become one of the models for their third kit.

6. Simi: Simi, the wife of Adekunle Gold, demonstrates her active fandom for Manchester United regularly tweeting about the team during live games, particularly over the weekends.

7. Burna Boy: The Grammy-winning afro-fusion singer boldly declares his allegiance to Manchester United. Flaunting his customized jersey on Instagram, Burna Boy also participated in the commercial campaign to promote the club’s third kit for the 2020/2021 season.

8. Eldee: A devoted fan of Manchester United, Eldee passionately follows the team and uses his social media presence to discuss his favorite club, often humorously engaging with supporters of rival teams.

9. DJ Xclusive: Known for his loyalty and dedication, DJ Xclusive actively supports Manchester United through posts on his social media accounts.

Nigerian celebrities, like these nine individuals, not only contribute to the vast fan base of Manchester United but also showcase their unwavering passion for one of the most prominent football clubs in the world.