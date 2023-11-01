Introducing Neon: A Groundbreaking Series Exploring the Reggaetón Industry

Neon, the highly anticipated reggaetón-inspired series, is taking Netflix storm. Created Shea Serrano and Max Searle, the show follows the journey of Santi, a talented aspiring reggaetón artist, played the brilliant Tyler Dean Flores.

The eight-episode comedy series delves into the world of ambitions, the music industry, and the trials and tribulations faced artists. Santi, accompanied his sister, who doubles as his personal manager, and his best friend, who takes on the role of his creative and marketing director, embarks on a clueless journey to secure a record deal. Along the way, they ride the wave of success generated Santi’s viral hit, “Exagerao.”

While the track was produced Latin hitmaker Tainy, it’s the unique cultural connection that sets it apart. Tainy, also one of the executive music producers on the show, believes that every line of the song tells us about Santi, from his delivery to his lover-boy persona. The impressive production of “Exagerao” seamlessly blends club vibes with a deep exploration of Santi’s character.

Neon showcases an exceptional cast, including renowned Latin music stars who make memorable acting cameos. The likes of Daddy Yankee and Jhayco grace the screen, bringing authenticity and star power to the series.

Behind the scenes, the executive production team comprises an outstanding group of individuals, including Shea Serrano, Max Searle, and SB Projects’ Scooter Braun, James Shin, and Scott Manson. From start to finish, Neon promises to captivate viewers with its compelling storylines and fascinating characters.

The first episode premiered at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week, generating immense excitement among fortunate attendees. Neon is set to officially premiere on October 19, promising a wild ride through the vibrant world of reggaetón.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who are the creators of Neon?

Neon is a joint creation of Shea Serrano and Max Searle, two brilliant minds in the entertainment industry.

2. Who is the star of the show?

Tyler Dean Flores shines as Santi, the aspiring reggaetón artist at the center of Neon.

3. What is the premise of Neon?

Neon explores the ambitions, challenges, and triumphs of Santi as he navigates the music industry in pursuit of his dreams.

4. Who produced Santi’s viral hit “Exagerao”?

The track “Exagerao” was produced Latin hitmaker Tainy, who also serves as one of the executive music producers on the show.

5. Which Latin music stars make acting cameos in Neon?

Daddy Yankee, Jhayco, and several other Latin music stars grace the series with their presence, adding authenticity and excitement to the show.

6. When does Neon premiere?

Neon is set to premiere on October 19, promising viewers an exhilarating journey through the world of reggaetón.