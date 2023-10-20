10 Amazing Apps and Tools That Are Absolutely Free

If you’re on a budget or simply love finding great free resources, you’re in luck. Reddit users recently shared their favorite apps and tools that are not only free but also incredibly useful. From recipe apps that cut to the chase to birding guides and free book borrowing, here are the best apps and tools worth checking out:

1. Recipe apps that get straight to the point

Copy Me That, Recipe Keeper, and MiNoms are all highly recommended recipe apps Reddit users. These apps provide recipes without unnecessary narratives, and users praised their user-friendly interfaces and additional features.

2. Merlin Bird ID for bird watching

If you’re a bird enthusiast, Merlin Bird ID is a must-have app. It helps you quickly identify different bird species, provides photos, descriptions, and even allows you to listen to their bird calls. Reddit users found this app indispensable for their birding endeavors.

3. Borrow ebooks and audiobooks with Libby

With the Libby app, you can access ebooks and audiobooks from your local library’s online collection for free. Simply enter your library card details, and you’ll have a vast array of reading materials at your fingertips.

4. Stream live TV audio with Tunity

If you find yourself in a noisy environment where you can’t hear the TV or it’s muted, Tunity is the solution. This app allows you to stream the audio from live TV directly to your phone, ensuring you never miss a moment of your favorite shows.

5. Identify songs with Shazam or voice assistants

When you hear a song you love, use Shazam or your phone’s built-in voice assistant, such as Siri or Google Assistant, to identify it. These services are free and readily available on your smartphone.

6. Find where to watch any movie or TV show with JustWatch

No more browsing through multiple streaming services to find the movie or TV show you want to watch. JustWatch allows you to search for a specific title and find out which streaming service has it available. The JustWatch app or website makes the process quick and easy.

7. Learn faster with flashcards using Anki

Anki is an excellent tool for learning new subjects, whether it’s a language, poems, or studying for exams. It utilizes flashcards to enhance your learning process. The web version and Android app are free, but there is a cost associated with the iPhone app.

8. Improve knowledge with Wikipedia

Wikipedia is a well-known and trusted source for expanding your knowledge. It covers a vast range of topics and is completely free. However, it’s always recommended to fact-check your information from multiple sources.

9. Discover interesting websites with Web Roulette! and Kagi

If you enjoy stumbling upon random websites, the now-defunct StumbleUpon has a worthy alternative called Web Roulette!. This app offers a similar experience with a beautiful design. Alternatively, you can try the Kagi search engine, which helps surface smaller, lesser-known sites.

These apps and tools prove that you don’t need to spend a fortune to access useful resources. Whether you’re cooking, bird watching, reading, or expanding your knowledge, these free tools have got you covered.

