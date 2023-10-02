Young Couple Arrested for Distributing Counterfeit Money on Snapchat

A young couple, aged 15 and 20, was apprehended while selling counterfeit 20 euro bills in a supermarket. They claim to have purchased the fake money through the social media platform Snapchat.

In Nîmes on September 30th, a 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were arrested for possessing counterfeit money. On that Saturday, the young girl attempted to pay for items at the Carrefour supermarket with a counterfeit 20 euro bill. Security personnel noticed that the bill had been given to her a man.

The man was then intercepted and found with a stack of folded 20 euro bills attached to his abdomen with a belt. He voluntarily handed over more counterfeit bills from his backpack. Initially, he claimed that the money came from the sale of a motorcycle and that he needed to get rid of it, knowing that it was fake.

Both of the young individuals were arrested and placed in custody. In total, they were found in possession of 34 counterfeit 20 euro bills. A search of their home yielded no additional evidence.

During questioning, the young man explained that he had purchased 1000 euros worth of counterfeit money through Snapchat for a sum of 500 euros.

The case was closed without further action for the minor. The young man, on the other hand, is being directly summoned to appear before the court, which expedites the legal process reducing the waiting time between the offense and the trial.

Sources:

– Nîmes Police Department

– Carrefour Supermarket

Definitions:

– Counterfeit money: Fake currency that imitates genuine money in order to deceive.

– Snapchat: A social media platform that allows users to send photos and videos that disappear after a short period of time.

– Convocation: A legal notice requiring someone to appear in court.

– Tribunal: A court of law where cases are heard and decisions are made.