Exploring Fashion and Personal Style with Nikkita Chadha

Nikkita Chadha, an accomplished actress and fashion influencer, has recently partnered with Amazon Fashion EU for their 2023 influencer campaign. During my time with Chadha in Berlin, we had the opportunity to discuss her collaboration with the e-commerce giant and delve into her personal style and fashion preferences.

Chadha’s partnership with Amazon Fashion EU aims to provide customers with a wide range of styles, sizes, and budgets. According to Ruth Diaz, Vice President of Amazon Fashion EU, working with influencers like Chadha allows them to reach specific audiences and inspire them with diverse fashion choices.

Known for her eclectic sense of style, Chadha describes her personal aesthetic as constantly evolving, akin to playing different characters. Her Amazon collection reflects this diversity, featuring pieces ranging from Solomuns to satin cargos from Amazon’s own label The Drop, as well as rhinestone bags and chunky boots from Pepe’s Jeans.

During our conversation, Chadha shared her favorite trends for AW23, expressing a love for metallics as an easy way to elevate everyday looks, especially during party season. When it comes to balancing style and comfort, she recommends wearing tracksuits or comfy two pieces, which can be effortlessly styled with boots and a long jacket.

Chadha also emphasized the importance of accessories, particularly earrings and sunglasses, which she believes can instantly elevate any outfit. As for winter wardrobe essentials, she suggests investing in thermals, a long jacket, a good cropped jacket (perfect for biking), fluffy socks, and balaclava hoods that can double as scarves.

When asked about her style influences, Chadha admitted to being overwhelmed with the plethora of influential figures in her life. She looks to her friends, influencers, actors, and celebrities for inspiration, appreciating their unique vibes and personal styles.

Being an actress, Chadha acknowledges the intersection between fashion and her craft. She believes that fashion plays a crucial role in helping her embody her characters, as it is the first visual impression the audience has of a person. Chadha particularly loved the costumes she wore in films like Cinderella and Eternals, which made her feel elegant and powerful.

To aspiring fashion and beauty influencers, Chadha’s top tip is to not overthink TikTok and focus more on curating content for Instagram, allowing for a more curated experience.

In conclusion, Nikkita Chadha’s collaboration with Amazon Fashion EU not only showcases her personal style and fashion choices but also highlights the importance of inclusivity and diversity in the fashion industry. Through her partnership with the e-commerce giant, Chadha inspires others to experiment with different styles and embrace the ever-evolving world of fashion.