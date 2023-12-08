Former South Carolina Governor Claims TikTok Turns Users into Hamas Supporters, but Study Author Disagrees

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley recently called for a ban on the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok, accusing it of transforming young Americans into supporters of Hamas. However, the author of the study she referenced has disputed her interpretation of its findings.

Haley, during a Republican presidential primary debate, criticized TikTok for being a potential security risk and a propaganda vehicle for the Chinese government. She claimed that for every 30 minutes someone spends on TikTok, they become 17% more antisemitic and more pro-Hamas. Some viewers found this statement confusing and criticized Haley for the logic behind her statistic.

TikTok swiftly responded to Haley’s attack, stating that her claim was “100% false.” A spokesperson for the app argued that Haley had misinterpreted the study and relied on cherry-picked data points.

The research that Haley was apparently referring to was conducted data scientist Anthony Goldbloom. Goldbloom analyzed TikTok hashtags and surveyed young adults about their social media use and their views on Jews. He discovered a correlation between spending time on TikTok and holding antisemitic or anti-Israel views. Those who spent at least 30 minutes a day on the app were found to be 17% more likely to have such views compared to non-users.

Although Haley cited his research, Goldbloom stated that she described it incorrectly. He acknowledged that his analysis only indicated a correlation, not a causal relationship between TikTok use and antisemitic views.

While concerns about TikTok’s influence persist, it is essential to analyze various factors that contribute to shifting public opinion, such as the impact of social media, galvanized movements, and political developments. Goldbloom’s research only provides a glimpse into one aspect of this complex issue.

As the debate on TikTok’s potential biases and security risks continues, it is crucial to rely on accurate interpretations of studies and remain aware of the broader context shaping public opinion.