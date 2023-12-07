In a recent statement, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley made controversial claims about the influence of TikTok on people’s attitudes towards antisemitism. Haley asserted that for every 30 minutes someone spends watching TikTok, they become 17% more antisemitic and more supportive of Hamas.

Critics were quick to mock Haley’s assertion, questioning the validity of her statistic. Many found the idea that TikTok could have such a specific and significant impact on people’s beliefs to be absurd. Social media users took to Twitter to express their disbelief and amusement at the claim.

One user, @bendreyfuss, tweeted, “Nikki Haley’s thing about TikTok making people 17% (specifically) more antisemitic every day is so crazy that I’m not ready to move on. I need a whole extra hour just to dig into this belief.” Another user, @stealyoredbull, sarcastically commented, “What’s actually in TikTok?” while sharing a video of someone creating an inappropriate mashup of a Christmas song.

Haley also called for the inclusion of anti-Zionism in the definition of antisemitism, urging governments and schools to acknowledge this definition. She suggested that banning TikTok would contribute to this effort, stating that it would help combat the spread of antisemitic and pro-Hamas sentiment.

While the core fact remains that Haley made these claims about TikTok and its influence, it is clear that her assertions have been met with skepticism and mockery. As social media users continue to question the validity of her statistic, the debate around the impact of social media platforms on people’s beliefs and attitudes towards sensitive issues like antisemitism continues.