New Title: Fact-Checking Nikki Haley’s Claims about TikTok and Antisemitism

Summary: This article fact-checks the claims made former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley during a Republican presidential primary debate about TikTok and its alleged promotion of antisemitism. While Haley asserted that watching TikTok makes people “17% more antisemitic, more pro-Hamas” every 30 minutes, the source of the claim was a survey conducted Generation Lab. However, it was found that Haley did not accurately state the results of the survey. The survey revealed that spending 30 minutes a day on TikTok was associated with a 17% increase in the likelihood of holding antisemitic or anti-Israel views compared to non-users, but did not suggest that TikTok would further endorse antisemitic views.

In a previous debate, Haley expressed her intention to ban TikTok due to its supposed security threat. When questioned about protests against the Israel-Hamas war on US college campuses, Haley referenced the Generation Lab survey and advocated for removing foreign money from US colleges and defining anti-Zionism as antisemitism.

TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media service, swiftly responded to Haley’s claims, categorically stating that her statement was “100% false.”

While Haley’s concern regarding antisemitism and the influence of social media is valid, it is important to accurately represent research findings. The Generation Lab survey does highlight a correlation between TikTok usage and an increase in antisemitic or anti-Israel views, but it does not support Haley’s assertion that TikTok directly causes such sentiments. The discussion around social media’s impact on society should be grounded in accurate information and nuanced analysis to address the complex issues at hand.