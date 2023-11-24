The Politics Behind the GOP’s TikTok Obsession

The obsession of the GOP with TikTok has become a recurring theme, marked performative actions and empty rhetoric. The party’s desire to ban TikTok and its purported concerns about privacy seem hollow when you consider their overall stance on privacy laws and regulation of data brokers. The GOP’s TikTok hysteria appeared to fade away, but it has been reignited Republican Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, who is once again calling for a national ban on the popular video-sharing app.

Haley claims that the reason for banning TikTok is to protect U.S. consumer privacy. She argues that the app has access to sensitive data such as contacts, financial information, camera, and recorder. However, what Haley fails to address is the broader issue of privacy in the digital age. While TikTok may collect some user data, the data broker industry collects far more and sells access to that data to various entities, including Chinese intelligence. Banning TikTok without addressing the broader privacy concerns across apps and data brokers is merely a superficial solution.

The motivations behind the GOP’s desire to ban TikTok are multifaceted and have little to do with actual privacy or national security. The party’s animosity towards TikTok is driven xenophobia, a belief that overseas companies are taking away ad revenue from Americans. Moreover, Facebook, a competitor to TikTok, has played a significant role in fueling the moral panic surrounding the app. Anti-China sentiment and a desire for control over information exchange also contribute to the GOP’s fear of TikTok.

The GOP’s preferred platforms are those they can manipulate and control, ones that are easily swayed vague threats of antitrust reform. They want platforms filled with hate speech and right-wing propaganda, not ones that provide a level of independence beyond their control. While TikTok has its flaws and deserves criticism, the GOP’s opposition to the platform is disingenuous, and their proposed solutions lack substance.

In conclusion, the GOP’s obsession with TikTok is not about protecting privacy or national security. It is rooted in politics, misinformation, and a desire for control over information dissemination. Banning a single app will not solve the broader privacy issues we face in the digital age. Instead, we need comprehensive and meaningful privacy laws that apply to all platforms and data brokers.

