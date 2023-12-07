Study Finds Association Between TikTok Usage and Antisemitic Views

A recent study that focused on the social media habits of young Americans has found a concerning association between TikTok usage and the likelihood of holding antisemitic or anti-Israel views. While the former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley’s comments during a Republican presidential candidate debate may have been inaccurate, they were not far off from what the study discovered.

The study, which included a sample size of 1,323 Americans under the age of 30, determined that spending just 30 minutes a day on TikTok was linked to a 17% increase in the likelihood of holding antisemitic or anti-Israel views. This percentage was notably higher compared to other social media platforms like Instagram or X. However, it is important to note that the study did not suggest that continued use of TikTok would further strengthen these views.

It is worth mentioning the distinction between causation and correlation. While the study did find an association between TikTok usage and antisemitic views, it does not prove a causal relationship. Additionally, the study authors observed that for every video view with a pro-Israel hashtag, there were 54 videos with a pro-Palestinian hashtag. This raises questions about the content and narrative being spread on TikTok.

The discussion surrounding TikTok and antisemitism comes in the wake of a Capitol Hill hearing that shed light on the issue of campus antisemitism. The presidents of prestigious universities such as Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT faced criticism for their reluctance to take action against students who called for the genocide of Jews.

While it is important to acknowledge the potential influence of social media platforms on shaping views and opinions, it is crucial to approach these findings with caution. Further research is needed to fully understand the complex dynamics at play and to develop effective strategies for combating antisemitism.