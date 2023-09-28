Surprising Clash Over TikTok Takes Center Stage in GOP Debate

The second GOP primary debate became highly unconventional when candidates engaged in a heated exchange over the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok. Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy sparred over the platform, which has faced scrutiny over national security concerns and was banned from government devices earlier this year.

Haley did not hold back in expressing her views on TikTok, stating, “TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media assets that we could have.” She questioned Ramaswamy’s participation on the app, saying, “Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say.” This comment highlighted the divisive nature of TikTok within the Republican candidates’ circle, further fueling the ongoing debate about the app’s potential national security threats.

Interestingly, moments after the intense clash, Fox News aired an advertisement for TikTok itself, adding a hint of irony to the situation. The unexpected ad served as a reminder of the platform’s popularity and influence, despite the concerns raised some politicians.

In addition to the TikTok showdown, the Biden campaign took advantage of the debate to release its first anti-Trump ad for the 2024 election cycle. The ad targeted former President Trump’s record with autoworkers, asserting that his policies led to the closure of manufacturing plants in Michigan and the loss of jobs. It’s worth noting that Trump was in Michigan at the time, attempting to appeal to union workers during a historic strike autoworkers.

The clash over TikTok and the airing of campaign ads during the debate highlighted the evolving landscape of political campaigning and the influence of social media platforms. As the 2024 election cycle progresses, it will be interesting to see how candidates continue to integrate these digital platforms into their campaigns.

