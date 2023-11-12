Calgary Flames Defenceman Nikita Zadorov Open to Trade Talks

Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov has revealed that he and the team have engaged in discussions about pursuing a potential trade. This revelation comes in the wake of Zadorov’s agent, Dan Milstein, expressing doubt about his client’s long-term future with the Flames on social media.

Milstein, using the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, responded to a fan’s question regarding Zadorov’s chances of staying with the Flames. Milstein wrote, “I don’t think so,” while also raising concerns about his client’s playing time.

Zadorov has come forward to show support for his agent’s comments, stating, “I am supportive, obviously it’s my agent. I have to support him. It was his decision to make that tweet, and he definitely wants to protect me, wants the best opportunity for myself. So, I think he’s definitely helping me in that situation.”

While Zadorov’s future with the Flames remains uncertain, it is clear that he values his agent’s guidance and trusts him to work towards securing the best possible outcome for his career.

The Flames’ willingness to engage in trade discussions suggests that they are open to exploring potential opportunities for Zadorov elsewhere. This development adds an interesting dimension to the ongoing NHL trade market, as teams seek to strengthen their defensive lineups.

As the trade talks progress, Zadorov’s fate within the Flames organization hangs in the balance. Fans and experts alike will be eagerly awaiting updates on this situation, eagerly anticipating where the talented defenceman will eventually find himself.

