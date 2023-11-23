Breaking News: Mason Greenwood Parts Ways with Nike

In a surprising turn of events, football star Mason Greenwood has officially cut ties with global sportswear brand Nike. This news comes after Greenwood took to Instagram to showcase his latest shoe collection, which included a variety of Nike trainers.

Previously sponsored Nike, Greenwood’s contract with the brand was terminated in 2022 following his arrest, despite all charges being dropped the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2023. Now, Nike has confirmed that they no longer have any affiliation with the talented forward.

As a result of ending his contract with Nike, Greenwood is now free to sign with a different boot sponsor should he be approached. In the meantime, players without boot sponsors often opt to wear blackout boots with no logo, either to protest or because they are not endorsing a specific brand until they secure a sponsorship deal.

Despite his departure from Nike, Greenwood raised eyebrows among fans when he continued to don the prominent Nike “swoosh” logo on his gear. Additionally, he has been seen sporting old Nike Mercurial Superfly 4 boots this year.

After leaving Manchester United on August 21 following a club investigation into his earlier arrest, Greenwood found a new opportunity at La Liga side Getafe. The Spanish club sealed the deal just moments before the summer transfer window closed. Since joining Getafe, Greenwood has impressed with three goals and three assists in ten games, confidently settling into his new life in Spain with his partner and baby daughter.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will seek to sell Greenwood next summer or loan him out once again. The Red Devils will cover the majority of his weekly wage during his time in Spain, as failing to offload him would result in a hefty payment of nearly £8 million for the club.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. Why did Nike cancel their contract with Mason Greenwood?

Nike terminated their contract with Mason Greenwood in 2022 following his arrest. However, all charges against Greenwood were dropped in February 2023.

2. Who is Mason Greenwood currently playing for?

Mason Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe, a professional football club in La Liga.

3. Will Mason Greenwood sign with a new boot sponsor?

Now that he is no longer tied to Nike, Mason Greenwood is free to sign with a different boot sponsor if he chooses to do so.

4. What kind of boots does Greenwood wear without a sponsor?

Players without boot sponsors often wear blackout boots with no logo until they secure a sponsorship deal.

5. What will happen to Greenwood’s future with Manchester United?

At this time, it is unclear whether Manchester United will sell Greenwood next summer or loan him out again.