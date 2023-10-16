Auto Rickshaw Journey Turns into Horrific Nightmare for Passenger in Bengaluru

A recent incident in Bengaluru has highlighted the dangers that passengers can face when using auto rickshaws in the city. A Reddit user shared the shocking details of how his friend was assaulted and robbed an auto rickshaw driver during a seemingly innocent journey.

According to the post, the incident occurred when the auto rickshaw was passing through a dimly lit and isolated area on military land in Domlur. The driver suddenly stopped the vehicle, claiming he needed a quick restroom break. The passenger decided to also take a break, not suspecting any foul play.

However, instead of allowing the passenger to use the restroom, the driver forcefully pushed him, causing him to fall further down from the footpath. The driver then proceeded to assault the passenger and rob him of all his valuables. In a state of shock and pain, the passenger managed to gather the courage to scuffle with the driver and run away in complete darkness.

To make matters worse, heavy rainfall began after the incident, making it difficult for the victim to find help. Eventually, a kind individual stopped and assisted the victim, ensuring his safe return home.

The Reddit post garnered attention from many users who expressed their outrage at the driver’s behavior and urged the victim to report the incident to the police. This incident serves as a reminder to passengers to remain cautious and be aware of their surroundings, even during seemingly routine journeys.

Auto rickshaws, also known as tuk-tuks, are a common form of transportation in many cities in India. They are three-wheeled vehicles that provide a convenient mode of transportation for short distances. However, incidents like this highlight the need for increased safety measures and vigilance when using such services.

Source: Bengaluru: Auto rickshaw driver assaults, robs passenger. (Source: TheHound5, Reddit)

*Note: URLs were omitted from the sources.*