Revenant Hill: A Game of Resilience and Redemption

Revenant Hill, the highly anticipated adventure game from the creators of the critically acclaimed Night in the Woods, has unfortunately been canceled due to unforeseen medical complications. Scott Benson, one of the game’s writers and artists, revealed on November 7th that he has been diagnosed with severe heart failure, which will significantly limit his ability to work in the near future.

Benson, along with his partner Bethany Hockenberry and musician Wren Farren, formed the worker collective game studio known as The Glory Society. Following the success of Night in the Woods, the studio unveiled Revenant Hill earlier this year. The narrative-driven game centered around Twigs, a determined cat who embarks on a quest for a new home after falling behind on rent. In a world filled with darkness and challenges, Twigs would have to push back against the odds.

Unfortunately, with Benson and Hockenberry stepping back from production due to Benson’s health, The Glory Society has made the difficult decision to suspend operations. Delivering on the original vision of Revenant Hill within the constraints of schedules and budgets proved to be too challenging. The studio has expressed their gratitude to the dedicated fans who supported the project and shared their disappointment in not being able to bring the game to life.

While this is undoubtedly a setback for The Glory Society, Benson remains hopeful for his recovery and future endeavors. He has been focused on his health, undergoing various medical procedures and exploring new medications. While saddened the turn of events, Benson recognizes that life must go on, and he is determined to move forward.

Although the cancellation of Revenant Hill is unfortunate, it serves as a reminder of the resilience needed in the face of unexpected obstacles. The gaming community will undoubtedly support Benson, Hockenberry, and The Glory Society in their future endeavors, eagerly awaiting their next creative venture.

