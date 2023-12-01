Celebrating the Bicentennial of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” in Odessa, Delaware

The Historic Odessa Foundation is gearing up for a spectacular celebration to mark the 200th birthday of the beloved American literature piece, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” This special occasion will bring together two holiday celebrities: author Pamela McColl and Benjamin Bradley, who hosts Netflix’s “Holiday Home Makeover.” Together, they will commemorate the bicentennial of “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas,” the real title of the enduring poem Clement Clark Moore.

Pamela McColl, known for her book “Twas The Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem,” will deliver a captivating lecture on her research and the evolution of the holiday. Her book delves into how the figure of Saint Nicholas transformed into the central character of the story and explores the origins of today’s Santa Claus.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Bradley, a member of the organization Golden Glow of Christmas Past, will lend his vintage Christmas decorations to Historic Odessa’s holiday exhibit. These decorations will beautifully complement the Corbit-Sharp House, which has been adorned with American flags in honor of the American roots of the poem.

Visitors to the exhibit will have the opportunity to spot original editions and artwork of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” This display aims to evoke a sense of nostalgia as individuals reminisce about the versions they read as children or shared with their own children and grandchildren.

Notably, the celebration also showcases Delaware’s connection to the poem through F.O.C. Darley, a Claymont resident and illustrator who contributed artwork to a 1862 version of the poem. His framed reproduction artworks, loaned from the Darley House, add a historical touch to the exhibit.

As Odessa’s Delaware connection comes alive, designer Brian Miller creates a festive atmosphere incorporating traditional Christmas decorations, such as stockings and festive garlands made of popcorn and cranberries. Miller’s attention to detail extends to every room, including the exquisite use of oranges in the parents’ bedroom to symbolize St. Nicholas.

The celebration of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” not only pays homage to its literary significance but also invites visitors to experience the magic and joy of the holiday season. This year, Odessa is fully embracing the spirit of Christmas, offering a delightful experience for all who attend.

FAQ

What is the main focus of the celebration in Odessa?

The main focus of the celebration in Odessa is the bicentennial of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a beloved American literature piece.

Who are the holiday celebrities involved in the celebration?

The holiday celebrities involved in the celebration are author Pamela McColl and Benjamin Bradley, the host of Netflix’s “Holiday Home Makeover.”

What does Pamela McColl’s book explore?

Pamela McColl’s book, “Twas The Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem,” explores the evolution of the holiday, the transformation of Saint Nicholas into the central character, and the origins of today’s Santa Claus.

What is the significance of the Corbit-Sharp House in the celebration?

The Corbit-Sharp House serves as the centerpiece of the celebration, adorned with American flags to highlight the American roots of the poem.

What can visitors expect to see at the exhibit?

At the exhibit, visitors can expect to see original editions and artwork of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” providing a nostalgic experience for those who read the poem as children or shared it with their own children and grandchildren.

What is the historical connection between Delaware and the poem?

Delaware has a connection to the poem through F.O.C. Darley, a Claymont resident and illustrator who contributed artwork to an 1862 version of the poem. His framed reproduction artworks from that book are displayed at the exhibit.

What traditional Christmas decorations are incorporated into the celebration?

Traditional Christmas decorations, including stockings, festive garlands made of popcorn and cranberries, and a variety of Santas, are used throughout the exhibit to create a joyful and festive atmosphere.