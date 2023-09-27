The Governor of Kano State Appoints 94 Social Media Influencers as Media Aides

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has recently announced the appointment of 94 social media influencers as media aides. This follows the appointment of 44 social media influencers as “special reporters” in September, bringing the total number of special reporters working for the governor to 138.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, stated that the purpose of these appointments is to ensure access to information about government activities and to promote good governance. The appointees have been directed to cover various government ministries, agencies, and parastatals.

In his statement, Mr. Bature emphasized the governor’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability through information dissemination on government policies and programs. He urged the newly appointed social media influencers to fulfill their responsibilities in accordance with the ethics of media and digital communication.

These appointments are in addition to the approximately 200 individuals who were previously appointed as senior special advisers, senior special assistants, and assistants to the governor.

The governor’s decision to appoint social media influencers as media aides reflects a growing trend in utilizing social media as a platform for government communication. Social media influencers are individuals with significant online followings who often have the ability to shape public opinion and influence public discourse. By harnessing the power of social media, the governor aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and access to information within the state.

With these appointments, the Governor of Kano State demonstrates his commitment to leveraging the influence of social media to improve governance and engage with the public. It is hoped that the active involvement of social media influencers will facilitate greater transparency, provide timely information, and foster more inclusive governance in Kano State.

