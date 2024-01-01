Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Birthdays in Style

Summary: Nigerian celebrities had a double reason to celebrate on New Year’s Day as they marked their birthdays. Social media was abuzz as these stars shared their gratitude for another year of life and received well-wishes from colleagues and fans.

Nigerian celebrities spared no expense in celebrating their birthdays on New Year’s Day. From actors to reality TV stars, these famous personalities took to Instagram to share their joy and appreciation for reaching another milestone.

Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele, thanked God for his new age, saying, “Alhamdulillah, it’s my day. Thanking God for another year of my life.” He expressed gratitude for the gift of life and wished himself many more years on Earth.

Similarly, Mercy Aigbe, a prominent Nollywood actress, turned 46 and celebrated unlocking a new chapter in her life. She gave glory to God and expressed her gratitude writing, “To God be all the glory, honour, and adoration.”

Mustapha Sholagbade, an actor, also took the opportunity to wish himself a happy birthday. He humbly requested prayers from his followers, stating, “Kindly pray for me from your church mind.” This gesture showed the actor’s commitment to his faith and the importance of spiritual support.

One of the former Big Brother Naija housemates, Frodd, expressed his excitement about how far he had come in life. He celebrated being blessed, grown, a husband, and a father. Frodd thanked Jesus Christ for his journey so far and celebrated his birthday as well as the New Year.

Other celebrities such as Moyo Lawal, Venita Akpofure, and Nengi Hampson also shared their happiness and blessings on their special day. They wished their followers a prosperous and joyful new year while expressing their gratitude to God.

These Nigerian celebrities set the social media sphere abuzz with their birthday celebrations, reminding us all to embrace gratitude and celebrate life’s milestones with style.