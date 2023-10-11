Nigeria Proposes Bill to Regulate Digital Platforms

The Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has put forward a bill aimed at regulating digital platforms. The bill seeks to repeal and reenact the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act of 2004, which currently does not grant the NBC the authority to oversee and regulate social media platforms.

During a meeting at the NBC headquarters, Balarabe Ilelah, the Director-General of the NBC, referred to social media as a “monster” and stressed the urgency of passing this bill. He emphasized that without a law empowering the NBC to address social media issues, the problems associated with it will persist in the country.

Ilelah further revealed that the NBC had issued 1,238 warnings and imposed penalties on six different stations in 2023 alone for violations of existing regulations. These statistics highlight the need for stronger regulatory measures to ensure compliance across the digital landscape.

The proposed legislation, now submitted to the National Assembly, aims to give the NBC the necessary authority to effectively regulate digital platforms. By repealing and amending the current NBC Act, the bill seeks to address the challenges posed social media and establish a regulatory framework that can keep up with the rapidly evolving online environment.

As social media platforms continue to play a prominent role in shaping public discourse and disseminating information, the Nigerian government believes that it is imperative to have a legal framework in place to ensure accountability, protect citizens from harmful content, and maintain national security.

By introducing this bill, the Nigerian government is taking steps to address the pressing challenges associated with social media and digital platforms. It remains to be seen how the bill will evolve during the legislative process and what impact it will have on the digital landscape in Nigeria.

