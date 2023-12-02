Strictly Come Dancing Forced to Make Last-Minute Change After Nigel Harman’s Injury

After weeks of intense competition, the quarter-finals of Strictly Come Dancing took an unexpected turn when actor Nigel Harman was forced to withdraw due to a rib injury. The Casualty actor had been scheduled to perform a Charleston to Step In Time from Disney’s Mary Poppins with his partner, Katya Jones, on Saturday night. However, his injury put an end to their journey on the dance floor.

Harman’s departure leaves just four celebrities remaining in the competition: Ellie Leach, Annabel Croft, Layton Williams, and Bobby Brazier. Their performances will now hold even greater significance as they vie for the coveted Strictly trophy.

The announcement was made a BBC spokesperson, who expressed regret at Harman’s injury and his subsequent withdrawal from the show. The official Instagram page of Strictly Come Dancing also extended their well-wishes for a speedy recovery, emphasizing that Harman and Jones would be missed the entire Strictly family.

Interestingly, initial reports suggested that Harman had injured his leg, but the BBC later clarified that it was, in fact, a rib injury. The details surrounding the injury and its implications for the show, such as a potential elimination, remain unclear. The BBC spokesperson stated that the logistical arrangements and any necessary adjustments would be disclosed during the live broadcast of the show.

While Harman undoubtedly leaves a noticeable void in the competition, this is not the first time Strictly Come Dancing has faced such a challenge this season. In October, actor Amanda Abbington withdrew from the show for medical reasons, later citing personal reasons for her exit.

Despite the setback, the remaining contestants are sure to deliver exhilarating performances and captivate viewers with their talent and dedication. Let’s wish Nigel Harman a speedy recovery and eagerly await the thrilling twists and turns that Strictly Come Dancing has in store for us.