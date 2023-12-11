Controversy Surrounds I’m a Celebrity 2023 Finalists

The highly anticipated grand final of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is just around the corner, and the finalists have been revealed. Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew, and Sam Thompson will go head-to-head in a bid to be crowned the next King of the Jungle. However, this series has not been without controversy.

Farage’s involvement in the show has stirred up considerable debate, with critics accusing him of promoting xenophobia due to his strong anti-immigration views. Throughout his time in the jungle, Farage has clashed with several fellow campmates, including Thompson and YouTube star Nella Rose.

The series has already seen the departure of some notable contestants. This Morning’s Josie Gibson bid farewell to the camp in the semi-final episode, leaving Bellew, Thompson, and Farage as the final three. JLS singer Marvin Humes and ex-EastEnders star Danielle Harold finished in fifth and sixth place respectively, while Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears both quit the show last week for medical reasons.

As the finale approaches, Bellew, who has previously found himself in the bottom two, is considered a strong contender for the crown. However, Thompson and Farage are also seen as favorites among viewers.

Don’t miss the grand final of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airing on Sunday, December 10th at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. It’s sure to be an exciting and controversial end to this season’s jungle adventure.