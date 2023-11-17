New Celebrities Face Outback Challenges in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

In a surprising twist, the upcoming season of the popular reality show I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! will feature three unsuspecting stars facing the scorching heat of the Australian outback. Nigel Farage, the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader, will find himself stranded in the middle of the red desert alongside This Morning host Josie Gibson and YouTuber Nella Rose.

Their mission? To aid their fellow celebrities, who are located 2,000 miles away on the Gold Coast. The trio will face various challenges in the outback, all in an effort to win time for their campmates and secure stars, which translate into meals. This means that Farage, Gibson, and Rose must work together to ensure their teammates receive the sustenance they need to survive.

While Farage is undoubtedly the most high-profile addition to the show, the season boasts an exciting lineup of participants. Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of pop star Britney Spears, JLS singer Marvin Humes, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, reality star Sam Thompson, Guardian food critic Grace Dent, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard complete the colorful cast.

Farage, in particular, sees his participation as an opportunity to challenge misconceptions about his character. He hopes to dispel the perception that he is “mean-spirited, small-minded, and nasty” and show a different side of himself to the audience.

Don’t miss the exciting launch of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 & ITVX. Join us as we witness these celebrities face the ultimate test of survival in the rugged Australian outback.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who are the celebrities participating in the new season of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!?

A: The lineup includes Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson, Nella Rose, Jamie Lynn Spears, Marvin Humes, Fred Sirieix, Sam Thompson, Grace Dent, Danielle Harold, and Nick Pickard.

Q: What is the purpose of the challenges in the Australian outback?

A: The challenges aim to secure time and stars for the campmates located on the Gold Coast, ensuring they have access to food during their stay.

Q: Why did Nigel Farage decide to join the show?

A: Farage hopes to challenge negative perceptions and show a different side of himself, proving that he is not “mean-spirited, small-minded, and nasty.”

Q: When does the new season of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! premiere?

A: The show premieres this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 & ITVX.