FARAGE SPARKS MASSIVE RATINGS FOR I’M A CELEBRITY OPENING

The highly anticipated launch of this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! welcomed some controversial figures, including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears. However, despite the buzz surrounding the inclusion of these high-profile personalities, the show failed to reach the record-breaking ratings as initially claimed GB News producer Ben Leo.

Contrary to Leo’s tweet, last night’s episode of the reality show garnered an audience of 7 million viewers, with a peak of 7.8 million. While these figures are lower than previous years, I’m a Celebrity remains a formidable force in ITV’s lineup.

It was hoped that Farage’s presence, in particular, would attract a larger audience, given his popularity as a host on GB News. Similarly, Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of pop icon Britney Spears and star of Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, added to the intrigue of this star-studded season. Other notable contestants include Fred Sirieix from First Dates and Josie Gibson, the former winner of Big Brother.

Produced ITV Studios-backed Lifted Entertainment, the show will continue to air nightly for the next three weeks, continuing its long-standing tradition as a late-year juggernaut for ITV.

Despite its slightly lower ratings compared to previous years, the opening episode of I’m a Celebrity outperformed the launch of BBC One drama Boat Story, which attracted a much smaller viewership of 2 million.

While the ratings may not have reached the sky-high expectations set Leo’s misleading tweet, the return of I’m a Celebrity promises exciting and entertaining moments for viewers in the weeks to come.

