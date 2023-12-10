Ant and Dec, beloved hosts of the hit television show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”, have recently made a surprising announcement. They have decided that in the upcoming year, there will be no politicians featured on the show. This decision comes as a disappointment to those who were hoping to see more political figures confront challenges in the jungle.

Unfortunately for British politics, this decision comes too late to prevent the transformation of Nigel Farage’s public image. Despite being the most expensive contestant in the show’s history, Farage has managed to come out on top. Thanks to his presence on the show, the support from his followers, and the constant media attention, Farage has temporarily shed his reputation as a divisive and controversial figure.

In an unexpected twist, it was ITV, the network that hosts “I’m a Celebrity”, that paid Farage, a presenter from a rival channel, a staggering £1.5 million for his participation on the show. His own network, GB News, has been actively promoting his journey in the jungle, generating headlines like “Nigel’s chances to win increase” and “Farage ‘comes across well'”.

The producers of the show may not have fully anticipated the viewers’ struggle to reconcile the ITV version of Farage, who is seen innocuously tending to camp hygiene, with the person described the New York Times as a dangerous demagogue. Perhaps they were hoping that memories of Farage’s previous controversial remarks and actions would resurface during his time on the show, exposing his true nature.

However, it seems that Farage has successfully maintained a calm and agreeable demeanor throughout his stay in the jungle. His confrontational political style has been replaced with a more relatable persona, often resembling a friendly elder figure among his younger campmates.

Farage has cleverly navigated the challenges of the show and managed to avoid any major controversies. His presence and transformation on “I’m a Celebrity” have allowed him to improve his public perception and potentially set the stage for a future in politics, whether leading a new party or destabilizing the current center-right parties from within.

As for Ant and Dec, their decision to exclude politicians from future seasons of the show is understandable. However, it raises questions about the future of “I’m a Celebrity” without the potential drama and entertainment provided political figures. Will the show be able to sustain its popularity without this particular pool of contestants? Only time will tell.