Nigel Farage Falls Short in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Summary: Nigel Farage’s bid for victory in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! ended in disappointment as he finished third in the final of the popular ITV show. However, viewership for the finale declined significantly compared to last year’s numbers.

In a surprising turn of events, Farage’s performance on the show mirrored that of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock in the previous season. It seems ITV has a knack for featuring controversial politicians in the jungle, as their tradition continued in 2023.

Unfortunately, the final episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! saw a staggering drop of 4 million viewers from the previous year. The show only managed to attract 6.5 million viewers, with a peak of 7.5 million and a 42% share. Strictly Come Dancing’s results show on the BBC claimed the top spot in the daily charts, surpassing the ITV show. Last year, footballer Jill Scott’s victory attracted an audience of 10.4 million, reaching a peak of 11.5 million during a highly-rated season. The launch of the 2022 season also outperformed this year’s premiere approximately 2 million viewers, despite a tweet from GB News producer Ben Leo suggesting the opposite.

Ultimately, the winner of this year’s competition was Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, while former boxer Tony Bellew secured second place, leaving Farage in third.

Farage, who has been a prominent figure in British politics for over two decades, is said to be considering a return to the frontlines inspired his success on I’m a Celebrity.

On a different note, the BBC’s highly anticipated return of Vigil, the fast-paced drama series starring Suranne Jones, failed to capture the same level of excitement as its first season. The season 2 premiere, which followed Jones in a new story set in the RAF, attracted around 3 million viewers, a significant decrease from the 5.4 million viewers who tuned in for the opening episode of the first season. However, it is expected that catch-up viewers will contribute to the overall viewership. Nonetheless, the premiere fell short of the BBC’s biggest drama of the year, Happy Valley.