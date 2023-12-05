Nigel Farage Recounts Brush with Death on ‘I’m a Celebrity’

Nigel Farage, the former leader of UKIP and the Brexit Party, shared a harrowing story of being run over a car on the latest episode of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.’ During a conversation about past injuries, Farage revealed that he was once hit a car, although he did not provide many details about the incident. The incident occurred in 1985 when he was struck a Volkswagen Beetle while walking towards a pelican crossing in Orpington. The impact threw Farage into the air, and he landed on his head, causing him to spend two months in the hospital and have his leg in a cast for a year.

This revelation comes after Farage previously spoke about injuries sustained in an aircraft crash. In 2010, he suffered a punctured lung, fractured ribs, and a fractured sternum after the plane he was flying in plunged to earth. The crash occurred during his campaign for the general election and his efforts to promote the ‘Leave’ campaign for Brexit. An inquiry later determined that the airplane had nosedived due to the entanglement of the Brexit banner it was carrying.

Farage’s injuries from the plane crash made him exempt from some of the physical challenges on ‘I’m a Celebrity.’ However, his time on the show has not been without controversy. He clashed with fellow contestant Sam Thompson and also engaged in a heated discussion about blaming other European countries for environmental issues with First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ airs on ITV and features celebrities enduring various challenges in the Australian jungle. Farage’s appearance on the show has provided viewers with surprising insights into his personal life, including his near-death experiences.