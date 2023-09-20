Traditional TV Viewership Gains Ground in August, Streaming Declines

In August 2023, traditional television viewership made a comeback, with broadcast and cable combining for over half of total TV usage, according to Nielsen’s The Gauge report. Broadcast viewership saw an increase of 1.6% compared to July, with drama and news being the most-watched genres. Broadcast’s share of total TV usage grew 0.4 points to 20.4%, marking its first gain since January 2023. This growth was attributed to the popularity of participation variety shows like “America’s Got Talent” and general variety shows like “Big Brother.”

Cable viewership also saw a boost in August, with a 1.7% increase compared to July. This growth was driven a rise in cable sports viewing, thanks to NFL preseason games, and an increase in news viewing due to the first presidential debate. Notably, a significant portion of the increase in cable viewing came from the 65+ age group.

On the other hand, streaming viewership saw a decline of 1.6% in the same period. The decrease was attributed to students returning to school, resulting in a drop in streaming among younger audiences. Streaming retained the largest share of TV viewing for the month, but its overall usage fell to 38.3%.

Peacock, a streaming service from NBCUniversal, experienced the biggest boost in August, rising 8.3% in viewership. This growth was attributed to events like the WWE’s “SummerSlam,” shared coverage of the NFL Hall of Fame Game, and the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Looking forward, it remains uncertain how September and future viewership numbers will be impacted the ongoing strikes the Writers Guild of America and the SAG-AFTRA actors union. While some networks, like ABC, are filling gaps in their schedule with additional sports games and pre-filmed dramas and comedies, others are relying on reality and game shows.

Nielsen’s The Gauge provides a monthly snapshot of audience viewing behaviors across various television platforms and tracks the performance of major streaming distributors.

Sources:

– Nielsen’s The Gauge report, August 2023 edition

– Nielsen’s previous reports on TV viewing (June 2023 and February 2023)