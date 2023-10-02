Nielsen Launches Nielsen ONE Ads to Measure Digital Impressions for Netflix’s Ad-Supported Plan

Nielsen, a renowned audience measurement and data analytics company, has announced the official launch of ads measurement for Netflix’s ad-supported plan in the United States. This launch expands Nielsen’s coverage of streaming measurement integrating Netflix’s first-party data with Nielsen’s representative panel, providing comprehensive cross-platform deduplicated metrics.

This integration will enable Netflix advertisers to validate the performance of their ads, including co-viewing metrics, and gain a better understanding of how effectively their ads are reaching Netflix members. Nielsen will be able to measure 15 and 30-second pre-roll and mid-roll monetizable ads across various platforms, such as connected TV, desktop, and mobile. This will allow advertisers on Netflix to have a broader view of their ad performance metrics, empowering them to create more effective cross-platform campaigns.

Ameneh Atai, the General Manager of Audience Measurement at Nielsen, highlighted the importance of unified and comparable metrics in the evolving landscape where linear television and digital media intersect. With Nielsen ONE Ads, Netflix advertisers will have the flexibility and simplicity to measure the performance of their ads, ensuring that they can adapt to the changing media landscape.

Nielsen is a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics. Their mission is to provide independent and actionable intelligence to their clients, enabling them to connect and engage with their audiences across various channels and platforms. With a presence in over 55 countries, Nielsen continues to shape the world’s media and content. Learn more about Nielsen at www.nielsen.com.

Sources: Nielsen