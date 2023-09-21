Streaming Video Usage Dips as Students Return to School

The return to school had a significant impact on streaming video usage, resulting in a 1.6% monthly decline in streaming across household televisions, according to Nielsen’s The Gauge report. The decrease in usage was primarily driven a drop in viewership among children and teenagers, accounting for approximately 80% of the decline.

Despite the overall dip in streaming, Disney+ managed to secure two spots in the top-watched titles with “Bluey” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” accumulating 4.2 billion and 3.2 billion minutes, respectively.

Netflix, on the other hand, experienced a 4.8% drop in usage, with its top title, “Suits,” unable to compensate for the decline. Peacock, which offers “Suits” as well, saw an 8.3% increase in usage due to events like the “WWE Summer Slam,” NFL Hall of Fame Game coverage, and the success of The Super Mario Brothers Movie.

In addition to streaming, linear streaming also accounted for 5.1% of TV usage in August. However, it is essential to note that linear streaming is not included in the streaming category.

Looking ahead to September, streaming platforms can anticipate more competition as MLB playoffs, new NCAA, and NFL football seasons attract viewers. With the ongoing Hollywood actors/writers’ strike impacting the availability of new scripted content, Nielsen suggests that navigating the vast and expanding TV landscape may pose challenges for audiences.

