Nicole Scherzinger Embraces a New Chapter with Blonde Hair

Nicole Scherzinger is entering a new phase of her life following her departure from The Masked Singer, and she’s marking the occasion with a bold hair transformation. The former Pussycat Dolls singer, known for her sultry brunette locks, has opted for the latest blonde hair color trend, known as ‘tiramisu’.

The 45-year-old star took to Instagram to showcase her new look, sharing a gallery of photos with her 6.1 million followers. Sporting a crop top that read “Be Nice!”, Scherzinger flaunted her fit abs while posing with her stunning new hairstyle. In the caption, she asked her fans, “Whatchu think of this tiramisu colored hair!?”

Fans were quick to express their opinions, noting that Scherzinger gave off strong Kardashian vibes. One comment, which garnered the most likes, mentioned that Scherzinger resembled Khloé Kardashian. Other fans praised her new look but remarked that she had a more natural approach compared to the Kardashians’ signature heavy makeup.

While her time on The Masked Singer has come to an end, Scherzinger is embarking on an exciting new project. She will be starring in a new production of Sunset Boulevard in London’s West End. The musical, based on the classic 1950 film, features captivating music renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

In the play, Scherzinger will take on the role of Norma Desmond, a former silent film star yearning for a triumphant comeback. Initially hesitant about the role, she fell in love with Sunset Boulevard after reading the script and immersing herself in the music. This opportunity represents a significant shift in Scherzinger’s artistic career.

Although she is eager to explore new ventures, Scherzinger hasn’t ruled out a return to The Masked Singer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she expressed her love for the show and her desire to be a part of it in future seasons. Scherzinger cherishes the bond she shares with her “Masked Singer” family and considers the job a great joy.

As she embarks on this new chapter, Scherzinger's fans can expect to see more of her journey through her various projects.