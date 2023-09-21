Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie on Instagram

Bella Kidman Cruise, the adopted daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, recently surprised her fans uploading a rare selfie on Instagram. While she typically uses the platform to showcase her artwork, this time she shared a photo of herself sporting a choppy mullet haircut and red lipstick. With a caption that read, “What a summer,” Bella gave her 50,000 followers a glimpse into her life.

Bella Kidman Cruise, who is now 30 years old, has been working as an artist for quite some time. Her website mentions that she has been drawing since she was a young child and now sells her artwork in various forms, including totes, t-shirts, and prints.

There has been much speculation about the relationship between Nicole Kidman, Bella Kidman Cruise, and her brother Connor Kidman Cruise. Following Nicole and Tom’s separation, both children chose to live with their father and reportedly practice Scientology. However, Nicole has spoken publicly about her love for her children and their ability to make their own decisions. In an interview, she stated, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Both Connor and Bella have previously denied any rumors of a strained relationship with their mother. Connor once said, “I know that me and mum are solid. I love her a lot. My family means everything.” Bella also stated, “Anyone who says otherwise is full of s**t.”

While Nicole Kidman’s children prefer to keep their lives private, Bella’s Instagram post gives fans a rare glimpse into her world as an artist and individual.

