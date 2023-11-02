New Article: Nicolas Cage Reflects on His Unique Experience Filming The Flash Cameo

Nicolas Cage recently shared his thoughts on his highly anticipated cameo appearance in The Flash, where he had the chance to don the iconic Superman costume. The veteran actor, known for his role in various superhero films, revealed that the final version of his scene was not what he had originally filmed.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Cage expressed his surprise at seeing himself fight a giant spider in the film, something he had never filmed. “I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there,” Cage explained. The actor believes that CGI was employed to alter his footage, possibly to de-age him for the scene. While he understood director Tim Burton’s concerns regarding artificial intelligence and the potential appropriation of artists’ work, Cage clarified that he didn’t believe AI was involved in his cameo.

During the brief hour he spent on set, Cage aimed to convey a range of emotions through his eyes as he witnessed the destruction of a parallel universe. The actor praised director Andrés Muschietti’s vision and his prior work on the It movies. Although Cage’s role involved no dialogue, he accepted the challenge of expressing complex emotions in such a short amount of time. Reflecting on the experience, he mentioned that the suit, meticulously crafted the production team, played a vital role in capturing the essence of his character.

Cage’s cameo in The Flash has generated significant excitement among fans, who eagerly await the release of the film. The actor’s unique perspective on his limited involvement in the project sheds light on the behind-the-scenes process and the creative decisions made. As the multiverse concept continues to captivate audiences, the anticipation for Cage’s appearance as Superman remains high.

