The Flash’s Epic Cameo: An Alternate Universe Surprise

The Flash, known for its abundance of super-powered cameos, surprised fans with an unexpected appearance none other than Nicolas Cage. However, it turns out that Cage’s cameo was quite different from what he actually filmed. Instead of fighting a giant spider as initially planned, Cage found himself witnessing the destruction of a universe in an alternate dimension.

In the climactic Chronobowl battle where Barry Allen, played Ezra Miller, glimpses various worlds throughout the multiverse, Cage’s cameo takes viewers on a trip back to the unrealized Tim Burton Superman movie. Cage was slated to play the Man of Steel in this adaptation, and his cameo in The Flash pays homage to that unrealized project.

Although Cage’s appearance was ultimately enhanced with CGI, it’s important to note that his scene was shot live on set. The iconic Superman costume adorned Cage as he portrayed the anguish, loss, and terror in his eyes, conveying the emotions without a single line of dialogue.

Cage, who shares director Tim Burton’s aversion to artificial intelligence, clarified that the effects used in his cameo were not AI-driven but primarily involved CGI to de-age him and incorporate the giant spider. He expressed his understanding of Burton’s concerns about artistic appropriation and the invasive nature of AI. Cage firmly believes that artificial intelligence is a truly inhumane concept.

Despite the use of CGI in post-production, Cage commended director Andy Muschietti’s meticulous attention to detail in crafting the iconic Superman suit. He also praised Muschietti’s directorial skills, citing his outstanding work on the two It movies.

Cage acknowledged his surprise when he saw the final version of his cameo, realizing that it extended beyond what he had filmed. His original role was simply meant to witness the destruction of the universe in an alternate dimension. Given the limited time and lack of dialogue, Cage relied on his expressive eyes to convey the intense emotions required for the scene. He was on set for a brief three hours to capture the essence of his character.

The Flash continues to captivate audiences, with IGN’s review rating it 7/10. The movie’s portrayal of two worlds, two Flashes, and two Batmans is an ambitious feat that successfully delivers a tragic and heartfelt story of Barry Allen’s grief, amidst an array of superhero fan service.

