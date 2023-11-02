Acting Legend Nicolas Cage Shares Concerns About AI in the Film Industry

Renowned actor Nicolas Cage recently opened up about his views on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in movies, expressing his personal concerns about the technology. While discussing his cameo as Superman in Warner Bros.’ upcoming film “The Flash,” Cage also revealed that the final scene differed from what he had originally filmed.

AI has become an increasingly prevalent tool in the film industry, used for various purposes such as creating visual effects, de-aging actors, and even recreating deceased actors’ performances. Despite its utility, Cage finds AI unsettling, calling it a “nightmare” and emphasizing that it is “inhumane.” He believes that AI strips away the essence of human creativity and emotional connection, something he finds crucial in acting.

Regarding his role as Superman in “The Flash,” Cage described the scene he had intended to shoot—an alternate dimension where Kal-El witnesses the destruction of the universe. However, the final cut depicted the Man of Steel battling a giant spider, which Cage did not perform himself. Contrary to his initial assumption, he clarified that the sequence was not created using AI, but rather CGI for de-aging purposes.

Cage’s sentiments about AI align with those of director Tim Burton, who has also expressed dissatisfaction with the technology. Burton criticized AI recreations of Disney characters in his trademark style, comparing the act of capturing one’s image to the loss of a soul. He lamented how AI assimilates aspects of an individual’s humanity and personal essence.

Burton further weighed in on Cage’s cameo, highlighting the broader concern of cultural misappropriation studios. He suggested that studios have the power to manipulate an actor’s work without their input, leading to a sense of rebellion against the system.

While AI continues to revolutionize the film industry, industry figures like Cage and Burton raise thought-provoking questions about the potential consequences and ethical implications of its widespread use. As the debate surrounding AI’s role in the creative process unfolds, filmmakers and audiences alike may need to consider the boundaries and impact of this rapidly advancing technology.

