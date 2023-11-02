Nicolas Cage Expresses Concerns Over Artificial Intelligence in the Film Industry

In a recent interview, acclaimed actor Nicolas Cage shared his thoughts on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in movies. Cage expressed a rather negative view of AI, stating that he considers it a nightmare and inhumane. He raised concerns about artists’ work being appropriated AI, emphasizing the importance of preserving the human element in creative endeavors.

However, Cage clarified that his brief cameo in Warner Bros.’ The Flash, where he portrayed a younger version of Superman, was not the result of AI technology. The scene featured Cage’s character fighting a large creature with red lasers emanating from its eyes. Contrary to what was presented in the film, Cage revealed that he actually filmed a scene where he was fighting a giant spider. He dismissed the idea that AI was responsible for the discrepancy, attributing it to CGI used to de-age his character.

Surprisingly, Cage’s revelation about being physically present on set contradicted the assumption that his entire performance in The Flash was digitally created. The actor explained that the scene he filmed was meant to convey a sense of solemnity, with his character witnessing the destruction of the universe in an alternate dimension. Despite having no dialogue, Cage aimed to convey the necessary emotions through his eyes during his brief three-hour involvement.

While sharing his experience working on The Flash, Cage also commended director Andy Muschietti, praising his talent and the success of his previous films, particularly the two entries in the It franchise.

As Cage continues to promote his upcoming film, Dream Scenario, he appears to have received strong reviews for his performance. The movie tells the story of a family man whose life is upended when strangers begin seeing him in their dreams. With a 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and high praise from The Hollywood Reporter, it seems that audiences can expect a hilariously entertaining performance from Cage when the film debuts on November 10th.

