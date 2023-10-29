Scottish Government Faces Fallout After Missing WhatsApp Messages

The Scottish government’s promise to fully cooperate with the Scottish Covid Inquiry has been called into question after it was revealed that key WhatsApp messages were deleted from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s phone. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Covid Minister John Swinney are also implicated, with their messages reportedly wiped as well. These developments have left the government’s commitment in “tatters,” according to opposition leaders and bereaved families seeking justice.

The revelations, reported the Sunday Mail, have caused a stir in Scottish politics, with Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie calling it a “bombshell.” The loss of messages could be seen as a betrayal to bereaved families and all those who made sacrifices during the pandemic. The situation is further complicated the fact that only one senior individual in the government was able to supply any messages, and even then, a full record was not provided.

The deletion of messages extends beyond Sturgeon’s phone, as Scotland’s National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch, is reported to have deleted messages on a daily basis despite his prominent role in the pandemic response. It has been confirmed that WhatsApp was used Scottish government officials to discuss pandemic policy, raising concerns about the extent of the missing evidence.

The Scottish Covid Bereaved, a group representing families who lost loved ones to the virus, find it inconceivable that senior figures in the government failed to retain their WhatsApp messages over the two-year period of the pandemic. The group argues that August 2021, when the public inquiry was announced, those involved in key decision-making should have known to preserve the evidence.

The revelation of missing WhatsApp messages has also caught the attention of the UK inquiry, which has expressed surprise given the availability of such messages in high volumes within the UK government. Earlier this year, the UK government was compelled to hand over WhatsApp messages, demonstrating a disparity in transparency between the two governments.

In response to the controversy, the Scottish government maintains its commitment to full cooperation with the Covid inquiries. They claim to have provided over 13,000 documents to the UK inquiry and are working on providing the requested WhatsApp messages related to logistics and day-to-day communication. However, the government’s failure to retain these messages and its decision to order an investigation into the retention of WhatsApp messages has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who argue that it undermines the transparency and accountability of the inquiry process.

