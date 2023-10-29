New Efforts to Uncover Deleted WhatsApp Messages in UK Covid Inquiry

In the ongoing UK Covid Inquiry, efforts are being made to uncover deleted WhatsApp messages sent former First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon. The request for these communications has been met with controversy, as it was revealed that the messages had been deleted. Families who lost loved ones during the pandemic have expressed anger and frustration at this revelation.

Margaret Waterton, who tragically lost her mother and husband within a six-month period, spoke out about how this situation has affected her faith in the inquiry process. She emphasized that responsibility for the failure to protect loved ones lies with the decision makers in political office.

While Ms. Sturgeon’s spokeswoman has stated that she will hand over any requested information that she still has access to, the deleted WhatsApp messages raise concerns about transparency and accountability in the inquiry. Families who have suffered losses are seeking answers and complete disclosure of all relevant evidence.

The controversy surrounding the deleted messages harks back to a statement made Ms. Sturgeon in the past. When asked if nothing would be off-limits in the inquiry, she flippantly dismissed the question and assured the journalist that she understands the nature of statutory public inquiries.

However, the public is now questioning the Scottish Government’s commitment to transparency and the disclosure of evidence. The speed at which the public inquiry is being established is commendable, but it must be accompanied a genuine willingness to uncover all relevant information.

As the UK Covid Inquiry progresses, it will be up to the appointed judge to determine how the investigation is conducted. The public will be closely watching to ensure that every appropriate lesson is learned from the pandemic and that future governments are better prepared to handle similar crises.

