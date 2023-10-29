New Article: Blink and Delete – The Vanishing WhatsApp Messages in Scottish Government

In a shocking revelation, it has been reported that WhatsApp messages related to the Covid-19 pandemic sent Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister of Scotland, were manually deleted from her phone. This discovery has raised concerns and has sparked accusations that the Scottish government is withholding crucial information about how the pandemic was handled.

The Sunday Mail recently disclosed that Sturgeon is one of 70 Scottish government figures whose pandemic communications were not retained, effectively preventing their submission for the UK or Scottish Covid inquiries. This development has triggered skepticism about the transparency and accountability of the government throughout the crisis.

Although Sturgeon’s spokesperson has stated her cooperation with the inquiries, it has also been divulged that WhatsApp data from current First Minister Humza Yousaf and former deputy first minister John Swinney no longer exists, according to UK Covid inquiry documents. The absence of these messages adds to the growing suspicion surrounding the actions of Scottish government officials.

Criticism has been mounting as Scottish ministers have been accused of not handing over their messages when asked. A lawyer representing the UK inquiry revealed that only a few individuals among the 70 requested had retained their WhatsApp messages. This inconsistent response has cast doubt on the commitment of those in power to a comprehensive investigation.

It is further disconcerting to learn that national clinical director Jason Leitch reportedly deleted messages on a daily basis during the pandemic. The existence of at least 137 active WhatsApp groups within the Scottish government and its agencies during this critical time compounds concerns about the lack of transparency and potential loss of vital information.

The Scottish government has been urged to clarify when the deletion of messages started, who authorized it, and why efforts were not made to cease such deletions. Questions have also been raised about the continuation of this practice after the initiation of the Scottish Covid inquiry in August 2021. The deletion of messages, especially government ministers and senior civil servants, raises concerns about potential material tampering and the withholding of crucial evidence.

As the inquiries progress, there is a growing demand for full cooperation from the Scottish government. Transparency and accountability must be central to the investigations to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the decision-making process throughout the pandemic. The public deserves to know the truth behind the vanished WhatsApp messages and the actions taken those in power.

