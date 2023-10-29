WhatsApp Messages Connected to Covid Pandemic Deleted Nicola Sturgeon

New revelations have surfaced regarding the deletion of WhatsApp messages connected to the Covid pandemic Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister of Scotland. This information, reported the Sunday Mail newspaper, has raised concerns about transparency and the availability of crucial data for the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries.

Sturgeon is one of 70 Scottish Government figures who did not retain their communications during the course of the pandemic. Other notable individuals, such as current First Minister Humza Yousaf and former deputy first minister John Swinney, have also reported that their data can no longer be accessed.

The implications of this deletion mean that the specific content of these messages cannot be provided to the inquiries exploring the handling of the pandemic. While Sturgeon’s spokesperson assured that she will continue to cooperate fully and provide all requested information, the absence of these messages introduces significant gaps in understanding the decision-making processes and communication during the crisis.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Scottish Government had not submitted any WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid Inquiry. Lawyers for the government argued that the messaging platform was not typically used for major decisions, and if it was, relevant records would be available elsewhere.

The Scottish Government claims to be committed to fully cooperating with the Covid-19 inquiries, submitting over 13,000 official documents to the UK Inquiry. However, the UK Inquiry has specifically requested WhatsApp messages related to logistics and day-to-day communication that have yet to be provided.

As the debate surrounding the deleted WhatsApp messages intensifies, it is hoped that the critical information contained within them will be retrieved and made available to the inquiries. Transparency and accountability are paramount in understanding the decision-making processes and ensuring that lessons are learned from the handling of the Covid pandemic.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why were the WhatsApp messages deleted?

A: The reason for the deletion of the WhatsApp messages connected to the Covid pandemic is not specified in the original article. However, the deletion raises concerns about transparency and the availability of crucial data for the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries.

Q: Are all Scottish Government figures affected?

A: No, not all Scottish Government figures are affected. The article mentions that 70 figures, including Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf, and John Swinney, did not retain their communications during the pandemic.

Q: Will the messages be provided to the inquiries?

A: While Nicola Sturgeon’s spokesperson assured that she will provide all requested information and cooperate fully, the specific content of the deleted WhatsApp messages cannot be accessed, potentially leading to gaps in understanding the decision-making processes and communication during the pandemic. The Scottish Government is working to provide the WhatsApp messages specifically requested the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.