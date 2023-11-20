Girls Aloud Tease Fans with Possible Reunion Plans

Girls Aloud fans are buzzing with excitement after Nicola Roberts, one-fifth of the iconic British music group, dropped a major hint about a possible reunion on Instagram. The speculation surrounding their plans has sent anticipation levels soaring.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly 21 years since Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, and the late Sarah Harding secured their places in Girls Aloud through the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals. The group made a spectacular debut with their 2002 Christmas number one hit “Sound of the Underground,” which dominated the charts for an impressive four weeks.

Girls Aloud went on to set a record for the most consecutive UK top 10 hits a British female act, achieving chart-topping success with iconic tracks like “I’ll Stand By You,” “The Promise,” and fan favorites such as “Biology,” “Something Kinda Ooh,” “Call The Shots,” and “Love Machine.”

Although the group initially disbanded in 2009, they reunited in 2012 for a comeback single, “Something New,” followed a greatest hits album titled “Ten” and a successful nationwide tour.

Since the tragic passing of Sarah Harding in 2021 after her brave battle with cancer, the remaining members of Girls Aloud have stood together, making several public appearances. Just recently, rumors surfaced that Nicola, Cheryl, Nadine, and Kimberley had come together to film a music video, fueling hopes among fans for an upcoming tour.

Now, Nicola Roberts has given a tantalizing indication that reunion plans are indeed underway. In a short clip shared on her Instagram grid, she showcased a big screen reminiscent of the one featured in the group’s hit song “The Promise,” with the number 4 prominently displayed. As expected, fans immediately flooded the comments section with excitement and anticipation for what this could mean.

Girls Aloud fans can hardly contain their anticipation as they eagerly await further information about the group’s possible reunion. Stay tuned for updates as we follow this exciting development closely.

FAQs

1. How did Girls Aloud become famous?

Girls Aloud rose to fame in 2002 after winning a place in the group through the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals.

2. What are some of Girls Aloud’s biggest hits?

Girls Aloud achieved chart success with songs like “Sound of the Underground,” “I’ll Stand By You,” “The Promise,” “Biology,” “Something Kinda Ooh,” “Call The Shots,” and “Love Machine.”

3. Did Girls Aloud disband at any point?

Yes, Girls Aloud initially disbanded in 2009 but reunited in 2012 for a comeback single, album, and tour.

4. Who is missing from the original Girls Aloud lineup?

Sarah Harding, one of the original members, passed away in 2021 after battling cancer.