Police Criticized for Failing to Control Social Media Speculation Surrounding Nicola Bulley’s Disappearance

A recent review of Lancashire Police has found that they were unsuccessful in managing the overwhelming surge of social media speculation surrounding the disappearance of Nicola Bulley. The review also highlighted concerns about the unnecessary disclosure of personal information regarding Bulley’s health struggles.

While the police handled the missing persons investigation well from a policing standpoint, they lost control of the public narrative early on. The report criticized senior officers for their insufficient focus and errors of judgment, raising questions about the culture within the force. They were accused of being passive observers rather than taking necessary action and providing adequate support to lower-ranked officers.

The intense interest in Bulley’s case, combined with rampant speculation on social media, put immense pressure on the police during the investigation. In just one day, there were approximately 6,500 international articles written about the search, and TikTok videos with Bulley’s name garnered a staggering 270 million views. The police press office received over 500 media calls and 75,000 social media comments related to the case in just one month.

The review recommended that the case should have been declared a critical incident in order to address falling public confidence in the force. It also emphasized the need for greater media focus and earlier involvement of family liaison officers.

Furthermore, the review highlighted the challenges caused a diving expert, Peter Faulding, who assisted in the search operations. Faulding’s comments to the media regarding the police’s equipment being insufficient led Bulley’s family to request assistance from a private search and recovery company called SGI. Although the police were assured that they had access to the same equipment as SGI, they still proceeded with the family’s request in an effort to avoid negative press.

Overall, the review was not meant to assign blame but rather to identify areas for improvement within Lancashire Police. It acknowledged the exemplary investigation and search efforts but emphasized the need for better management of public perception and the protection of personal information in future cases.

