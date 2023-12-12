Is Drive to Survive a Blessing or Curse for F1?

Summary: While Drive to Survive has been praised for its ability to attract new fans to Formula 1, former champion Nico Rosberg believes that having cameras in your face during a title fight would be a “horrible disaster”. Despite acknowledging the success of the Netflix docuseries, Rosberg emphasized the potential distraction and loss of concentration it would bring to drivers competing for the championship.

In an interview, Rosberg reflected on his own experience in 2016 when he battled his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for the World Championship. He revealed that the intensity of that season’s title fight was so immense that he quit the sport shortly after clinching the championship. Rosberg expressed that if a Netflix camera had followed him during that time, it would have distracted him from his ultimate goal of winning the championship, leading to potential disaster.

Rosberg’s comments shed light on the potential drawbacks of Drive to Survive, despite the series being credited with expanding Formula 1’s fanbase, especially among younger viewers. The docuseries has been praised for its immersive approach, providing an inside look into the lives of drivers and key figures in the sport. However, Rosberg’s perspective raises the question of whether the added exposure and potential distractions could have a negative impact on drivers during crucial moments of their careers.

While Rosberg acknowledges the success of Drive to Survive in attracting new viewers through social media and Netflix, he believes that the series was fortunate to have certain colorful personalities in the paddock, such as Guenther Steiner, who added entertainment value to the show. Rosberg suggests that Extreme E, the electric car racing series he is involved in as an owner, should explore other avenues to generate audiences and grow, highlighting the need for diverse strategies beyond the success of Formula 1’s docuseries.

In conclusion, Drive to Survive has undeniably had a positive impact on Formula 1, capturing the attention of new fans and providing an immersive experience. However, Rosberg’s perspective reminds us of the potential challenges that come with increased exposure during critical moments in a driver’s career. It highlights the delicate balance between entertainment and the intense demands of competing for a championship.