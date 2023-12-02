New Albums from Nicki Minaj, Keyshia Cole, and Monica on the Horizon

Exciting news for music fans! Hip hop legend Nicki Minaj recently announced the release of her highly anticipated album, Pink Friday 2. After a five-year hiatus, Minaj’s album is set to drop on December 8, 2023, much to the delight of her dedicated fan base, known as the Barbz.

But that’s not all – on Friday (Dec. 1) night, Minaj surprised fans with an Instagram Live featuring R&B songstresses Keyshia Cole and Monica. The trio amused viewers with their freestyles, jokes, and banter, and even came up with a group name – “Mo’Nicki Cole.”

Following the Instagram Live session, speculation arose about possible collaborations between Minaj, Cole, and Monica on the new album. Fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of these acclaimed artists joining forces.

Minaj’s recent tweets have added fuel to the anticipation. In one tweet, she proclaimed that the album exceeded her wildest expectations. She also teased potential lyrics from an unreleased track, hinting at the sensuality and confident wordplay that her fans have come to love.

The extensive rollout leading up to the album release has been a thrilling experience for Minaj’s followers. The wait is almost over as Pink Friday 2 will soon be available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

