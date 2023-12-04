Nicki Minaj Teases Potential Collaboration with Monica and Keyshia Cole During Instagram Live

During a recent Instagram Live session, Nicki Minaj surprised her fans inviting R&B sensations Monica and Keyshia Cole to join her. The trio engaged in playful rap battles and attempted to harmonize, which led to speculation of a potential collaboration in the works.

In the livestream, Minaj kicked off the freestyle challenge, rapping “Monica and Keyshia/ Me, I’m Onika,” while Cole added her catchy lines, showcasing her fearless attitude. Monica concluded with a powerful verse, representing her hometown and hinting at her dedication to her craft.

Minaj then entertained her followers suggesting various names for their faux group, including “KOM and MOK” (Monica, Onika, Keyshia) and “Monickicole.” However, the artists expressed their hesitations and seemed to be contemplating a more fitting name.

While Minaj and Cole have previously collaborated on the track “I Ain’t Thru” back in 2010, her musical partnership with Monica has yet to materialize. Fans of all three artists are eagerly awaiting a possible joint project, especially with the release of Minaj’s highly-anticipated fifth studio album, “Pink Friday 2,” which is scheduled to drop on her birthday this Friday (Dec. 8).

In an interview with Vogue, Minaj revealed that her upcoming album takes inspiration from her early music and reflects her authentic self. Her fans can expect a return to her roots and the distinct style that initially captivated audiences.

