Netflix to Stream Erin & Aaron Starting November 2023

Netflix has announced that it will be streaming the first season of the live-action Nickelodeon music-comedy series Erin & Aaron, starting in November 2023. Created Dicky Murphy, the family comedy revolves around two stepsiblings who have contrasting personalities but discover that music can bridge the gap between them.

The series features a talented cast, including Ava Ro, Jensen Gering, and Pyper Braun, with guest stars such as Jared Gertner, Celia Méndez, Cyrina Fiallo, Michael D. Cohen, and Jack Griffo making appearances throughout the show.

Erin & Aaron originally premiered on Nickelodeon in April, with all 12 episodes being released during the spring and summer. While the series received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it managed to garner a rating of 5.8 on IMDb at the time of publishing.

Amid speculations about the show’s availability on Netflix, new listings found on the streaming platform have confirmed that all 12 episodes of Erin & Aaron will be released globally on November 3rd, 2023. Most regions will have the series as a Netflix Original, while in the United States, it will be available with a Nickelodeon banner, similar to That Girl Lay-Lay.

On a related note, a significant number of licensed titles from Nickelodeon are set to leave Netflix, specifically in the US, on November 1st, including popular shows like The Thundermans and Victorious.

