Nick Kyrgios Struggles with Injuries, Unlikely to Play Australian Open 2024

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is facing a setback in his career as he battles with wrist and knee injuries, making it increasingly unlikely that he will participate in the upcoming Australian Open in 2024. The 28-year-old athlete has only played one competitive match in the past year and has not been listed on the entry list for the tournament. While it is possible that he could be awarded a wildcard entry, it seems that he may not be fit enough to compete in the year’s first grand slam event.

Kyrgios’ recent focus has turned towards his online presence, as he becomes the latest face of subscription platform OnlyFans. The Aussie athlete has launched an OnlyFans page, aiming to create, direct, and own his own content. While some parts of his page will be free to access, certain content will require a subscription.

The decision to join OnlyFans was a strategic move for Kyrgios, as he recognizes the importance of athletes making a mark in the digital realm. “Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or field, we have to show up online too,” he stated. He plans to share a variety of content with his fans, including tennis-related tips, behind-the-scenes footage, gaming, tattoos, and even his intimate side.

The CEO of OnlyFans, Keily Blair, expressed excitement about Kyrgios joining the platform, highlighting his disruptive nature that aligns with the disruptive nature of OnlyFans. This move allows Kyrgios to find new ways to share his content and express himself to his audience.

As preparations for the Australian Open 2024 are underway, Kyrgios’ participation remains uncertain. Tournament boss Craig Tiley stated that a decision regarding Kyrgios’ involvement will be made based on his fitness and progress. While Kyrgios brings a unique energy and entertainment factor to the tournament, it is crucial to prioritize his long-term health and ensure that he has the best chance for a successful season ahead.

The Australian Open 2024 is scheduled to commence on January 14 and will span a 15-day period, concluding on January 28. Tennis fans around the world eagerly await the event, curious to see who will take part in the prestigious competition.